Fantasy Basketball 2019: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 1

Behold waiver-wire warriors, the free-agent pool has some unheralded NBA gems who will play extended minutes while starters recover from injuries.

The hunt for the ideal player to round out the back end of a roster doesn't stop. After the draft, most managers tinker with the final two or three spots to find a categorical balance in rotisserie leagues. Injury reports will certainly influence owners to take a look at who benefits from a key contributor's time away from the court.

We'll take a look at three players set to see an expanded role because of injuries to players atop the depth chart. Each selection should be viewed a streamer, someone to help you through Week 1—though, he may stick around with a strong start in the first slate of games.

All the players below are owned in fewer than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.

PG Ish Smith, Washington Wizards (25 percent owned)

At Oklahoma City (Friday), At San Antonio (Saturday)

Ish Smith didn't stuff the stuff sheet against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, but he'll log a significant number of minutes as the starting point guard without much competition. In September, Isaiah Thomas underwent surgery on his left thumb, which leaves plenty of court time for the starter.

Smith registered seven points, four assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot with two turnovers in the Washington Wizards' season opener.

Fantasy managers won't run to the waiver wire for that level of production, but the 31-year-old could provide a boost in dimes and protect your lineup's shooting percentages. Last year, he converted 41.9 percent from the field while averaging 22.3 minutes per game with the Detroit Pistons.

The Wizards open the season with a three-game road trip. Following the string of away contests, Thomas may return to action. If you'd like to pad your assists with an efficient point guard, Smith is the player to target.

SG Landry Shamet, Los Angeles Clippers (32 percent owned)

At Golden State (Thursday), At Phoenix (Saturday)

Paul George doesn't have a set date to participate in full-contact drills, which clouds his return date to the court for live action. In the meantime, we'll see Landry Shamet in the starting rotation with several opportunities to knock down shots with Kawhi Leonard drawing most of the attention.

Shamet logged 26 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers and shot three of eight from the floor, which included a pair of triples, Tuesday. After the Philadelphia 76ers traded the 22-year-old to the Los Angeles Clippers before last season's deadline, he flashed his sharpshooting ability, averaging 2.7 three-pointers per contest at a 45 percent success rate.

Don't expect Shamet to record a high number of assists or steals, but if you're fishing for a three-point specialist with a major role on offense, he can certainly even the category in your matchup until George suits up.

At his best, Shamet can finish games as the second-best scorer in the Clippers' starting lineup behind Leonard. Patrick Beverley will bring the defense while the Witchita State product scorches the net.

PF Nicolo Melli, New Orleans Pelicans (4 percent owned)

Home vs. Dallas (Friday), At Houston (Saturday)

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zion Williamson will miss an estimated six to eight weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery to fix a torn lateral meniscus.

Williamson's absence feels like a gut punch to basketball enthusiasts, but his time on the bench as a spectator will allow reserve big men an opportunity to shine in a fast-paced offense.

Although Derrick Favors logged a start against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Nicolo Melli played 20 minutes and finished the overtime contest. He registered 14 points, five rebounds and two assists, shooting five of seven from the field.

Unlike Favors, Melli has long-distance range on his shot, and he converted four of five attempts from three-point land in his NBA debut. The 28-year-old's ability to stretch the floor should lead to more playing time. Don't be surprised to see him close games in the next two outings after Favors' quiet performance (six points, seven rebounds and two assists) in the season opener.