MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Lindor, Yankees, Cubs

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The World Series has only just started, but by this time next week, it will all be over and the baseball offseason will be upon us for the remainder of fall and winter. So, let's dig into some juicy rumors!

The Cleveland Indians and All-World shortstop Francisco Lindor seem destined to reach a financial impasse soon enough.

As The Athletic's Zach Meisel reported, Lindor vocally supported fellow superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper in their quest for mega-contracts last winter and told a gaggle of reporters this spring, "Who knows? Can you afford to pay me? If you pay me, I'll stay."

There may seem like a pretty obvious solution to Lindor's potential disgruntlement—pay him whatever he wants—but Meisel also noted that the Indians rarely pay out large sums to their players in free agency.

So, in the event that Lindor becomes truly available, who could be a good suitor? The New York Post's Joel Sherman suggested that the Yankees target the shortstop seeing as how Didi Gregorius is a free agent, and as crazy as that would make their lineup, New York should probably focus on pursuing a top-of-the-line ace instead.

Along those lines, rumors continually link Astros ace, former Yankee draft pick and childhood Yankee fan Gerrit Cole to the Bombers, but Brian Cashman has gotten stingy with regards to paying pitchers in recent years, notably balking on a sixth year in negotiations for current World Series participant Patrick Corbin last winter. Whether the Yankees get Cole or not, they likely will address the position that caused them so much trouble this year.

While the Yankees are trying to add pitching, the Chicago Cubs may be trying to jettison theirs. Like the Indians, Chicago may be approaching luxury tax territory in the upcoming months and years, and depending on an upcoming hearing, they may have to pay Kris Bryant his presumed mega-deal a year earlier than expected. This all for a team that drastically underperformed on expectations in 2019, is in the middle of hiring a manager and may be paying Nicholas Castellanos this offseason.

As a result of all this, MLB Trade Rumors' Connor Byrne made the case for the Cubs trading Jose Quintana this offseason, citing his relative underperformance since being acquired from the White Sox and Chicago's potential need for a minor reset.

While he's not incredibly expensive and is still a serviceable rotation arm despite not being the ace that was promised two years ago, plenty of teams could use a starter of his caliber.

Don't be surprised if the Cubs at least entertain the idea of moving the southpaw.