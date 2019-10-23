Knicks News: Spurs' Gregg Popovich Throws Shade at NY over Marcus Morris Signing

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Gregg Popovich Head Coach of the San Antonio Spurs coaching against the Miami Heat during the second half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

It appears San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich still isn't happy about the way the New York Knicks handled the signing of Marcus Morris:

A free agent this offseason, Morris had originally agreed to sign with the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million. However, he reconsidered the deal a few days later when the Knicks ended up with new cap space, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc Spears of ESPN. 

The veteran eventually signed with New York on a one-year deal worth $15 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

With the first agreement taking place during the league's moratorium period, Morris never signed a contract and was then able to change his decision despite the verbal agreement.

As ESPN's Bobby Marks noted at the time, the Spurs had even cleared cap space to use the mid-level exception before losing out on the free agent.

The Knicks now open the season in San Antonio Wednesday, which won't be a friendly environment for Morris.

"If I was them, I'd boo me, too," Morris said earlier in the week, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "I can understand. We have disagreements in life."

Like the fans, it seems Popovich is also still upset about the situation.

