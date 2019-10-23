RJ Barrett Electric, But Balanced Spurs Beat Knicks in Season Opener

Logan Riely/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs took care of business in their season opener against the New York Knicks with a 120-111 victory at the AT&T Center on Wednesday.

The Knicks led 97-91 with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter after a Julius Randle layup, but the Spurs went on an 18-0 run in response to seal the win.

Knicks rookie guard RJ Barrett, the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, shined in his debut with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting. However, the Spurs shot 50.6 percent from the field and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line en route to their 120-point night.

San Antonio has lost only one season-opening game since 2009-10 and two since head coach Gregg Popovich's first full season at the helm in 1997-98.

Notable Performances

Knicks SG RJ Barrett: 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 5 rebounds

Knicks F Marcus Morris Sr.: 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting

Knicks PF Julius Randle: 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

Spurs PG Dejounte Murray: 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals

Spurs G Bryn Forbes: 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting

Spurs PF LaMarcus Aldridge: 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 8 rebounds

Spurs G DeMar DeRozan: 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting

What's Next?

The Spurs will stay home and welcome the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks will return to New York City but head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday at 7:30 p.m.