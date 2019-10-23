Liverpool Denounce Racist Banner of Divock Origi at Champions League Game

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool have issued a statement in response to some of the club's supporters unfurling an offensive banner containing an image of striker Divock Origi at the game away to Genk in Group E of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The banner was held up in the away end at the Luminus Arena in Belgium and prompted the following response from the club (h/t BBC Sport):

"This is completely unacceptable. Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off. We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."

The BBC report noted how the banner showed Origi's "head on a naked body, alongside the Champions League trophy. Liverpool moved quickly to remove the sign because it "perpetuated a racist stereotype."