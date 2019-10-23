Liverpool Denounce Racist Banner of Divock Origi at Champions League Game

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool have issued a statement in response to some of the club's supporters unfurling an offensive banner containing an image of striker Divock Origi at the game away to Genk in Group E of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The banner was held up in the away end at the Luminus Arena in Belgium and prompted the following response from the club (h/t BBC Sport):

"This is completely unacceptable. Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off. We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."

The BBC report noted how the banner showed Origi's "head on a naked body, alongside the Champions League trophy. Liverpool moved quickly to remove the sign because it "perpetuated a racist stereotype."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Batshuayi Steals Late Chelsea Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Batshuayi Steals Late Chelsea Win

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Reasons Why Dortmund Will Beat Inter

    World Football logo
    World Football

    5 Reasons Why Dortmund Will Beat Inter

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website

    Is Mourinho a Good Fit for Dortmund?

    Tap to vote

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Mourinho a Good Fit for Dortmund?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Klopp Reveals Keita Not Far from Starting XI Return

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp Reveals Keita Not Far from Starting XI Return

    Goal
    via Goal