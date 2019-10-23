Utah Jazz Officially Awarded 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Center court logo during the NBA All-Star Game as a part of 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz were officially awarded the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the first in Salt Lake City in 30 years, on Wednesday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement at a press conference before the Jazz home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 1993 All-Star Game is the only other hosted in Salt Lake City. That game featured a 135-132 West victory, with Karl Malone and John Stockton sharing MVP honors.

The Jazz recently renovated their Vivint Smart Home Arena, which likely led to the team being awarded rare All-Star hosting duties. They were among the teams to submit a proposal for the 2023 contest in 2018. Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the Jazz also boasted a potential tie-in with the Sundance Film Festival, which is held every year in Utah.

The All-Star Game has tended to focus more on major markets, due in large part to the infrastructure needed to host such a large-scale event. 

However, the NBA has been giving smaller markets opportunities to host—particularly if there is a recent arena renovation involved. The Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers have each been awarded All-Star Games following the approval of arena upgrades.

