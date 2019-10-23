Knicks Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies PF Ivan Rabb Finalizing 2-Way Contract with NYK

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 6: Ivan Rabb #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to three point basket against the Maccabi Haifa on October 6, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and free-agent power forward Ivan Rabb have reportedly reached an agreement on a two-way contract.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the deal ahead of the Knicks' 2019-20 season opener Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

