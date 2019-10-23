Knicks Rumors: Ex-Grizzlies PF Ivan Rabb Finalizing 2-Way Contract with NYK

David Dow/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and free-agent power forward Ivan Rabb have reportedly reached an agreement on a two-way contract.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the deal ahead of the Knicks' 2019-20 season opener Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

