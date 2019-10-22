Oklahoma Cancels Sooner Schooner for Rest of Season After Flipping over vs. WVU

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners will have to compete for a Heisman Trophy, Big 12 Championship and spot in the College Football Playoff without one of their widely known traditions for the rest of the season.

Senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman said the Sooner Schooner, which comes on the field after every score by Oklahoma when it plays at home, will not be used in traditional fashion for the rest of the season after the crash during Saturday's 52-14 win over West Virginia.

"We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display," Mossman said in a statement, per George Stoia of the OU Daily. "It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. I would anticipate having it in time for the spring game."

The wagon fell on its side during Saturday's game, which threw multiple passengers to the ground.

Stoia noted none of the people or ponies involved were injured in the Sooner Schooner's first crash since the 1993 campaign.

Oklahoma faces the Kansas State Wildcats on the road Saturday and won't be back home until Nov. 9 against the Iowa State Cyclones.