Georgia Southern Freshman OL Jordan Wiggins Dies at 18

Georgia Southern football player Jordan Wiggins died after being found unresponsive at his residence hall Monday.

He was 18.

"We are devastated to learn of Jordan's passing," director of athletics Tom Kleinlein said . "Although he has only been on campus for a few months, Jordan has left an indelible mark on our program. He was a great person, a great teammate and a great friend to the entire Georgia Southern community. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to the Wiggins family, and all those who knew and loved Jordan."

Wiggins was a freshman offensive lineman who had yet to appear in any games for the Eagles. He was expected to redshirt.

"My heart is broken for Jordan, his family, our team and this university," head coach Chad Lunsford said. "Jordan was a great Georgia Southern Man with a bright future. His time on Earth was short, but we know that there is a greater plan, and we must trust that. If he was indeed struggling with some personal issues, I wish the resources that we currently provide our students could have helped more. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone this is affecting."

No cause of death has been determined, and the case has been referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.