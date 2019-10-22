Triple H Comments on CM Punk, Xavier Woods' Injury, Naomi to Return to WWE Soon

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Comments on a Potential WWE Return for Punk

It has been nearly six years since CM Punk left WWE and the wrestling business as a whole, but there is now perhaps more talk than ever before about Punk getting involved with wrestling again.

WWE executive Triple H appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, and when asked about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE at some point, The Game didn't rule it out:

"That's a 'could be,'" Triple H said. "Vince [McMahon] will say it all the time: 'We're open for business.' The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE."

Punk didn't leave WWE on the best terms in January 2014, as he was frustrated and injured, and then appeared on The Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana and ripped the company to shreds. That led to WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann filing a defamation lawsuit against Punk, which Punk won.

Since leaving WWE, Punk has had two fights for UFC, done some MMA announcing and even dabbled in acting. The only real involvement he has had in wrestling have been a few autograph signings, including an appearance at Starrcast in his hometown of Chicago the same weekend as All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view.

Some expected Punk to appear at All Out, but he didn't, and the focus has now shifted toward whether he might be open to a WWE return.

Punk recently confirmed that he auditioned for a role on FS1's WWE Backstage show, which will be a weekly show hosted by Renee Young and Booker T that discusses the latest happenings in WWE. Punk noted that the discussions were held with Fox and not WWE.

Even though Punk apparently hasn't had direct conversations with WWE about a return, neither side has completely shot down the idea of it happening eventually.

Update on Xavier Woods' Injury

New Day member Xavier Woods reportedly suffered a significant injury during a WWE live event match in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

According to F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Woods injured his Achilles tendon, and the severity of the injury is reportedly "bad" and believed to be a tear.

Woods seemingly confirmed on Twitter that he injured his Achilles, but he did not indicate whether it was torn:

If Woods did suffer a torn Achilles, it is possible he could miss anywhere from six to 12 months.

New Day is scheduled to compete in the biggest tag team gauntlet match in WWE history at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Halloween to determine the best tag team in the world.

If Woods is unable to take part in the match, it is likely that Big E and former WWE champion Kofi Kingston will represent New Day in the match.

The fact that New Day has three members means it can continue to thrive even if Woods misses significant time, but if there were additional plans for Kofi as a singles competitor on the heels of him dropping the WWE title to Brock Lesnar, they may now have to be altered.

Naomi Advertised to Return to In-Ring Action

Naomi hasn't wrestled since July, but her absence reportedly may soon come to an end during a WWE tour in Puerto Rico.

According to Middleton, WWE is advertising Naomi and Natalya against Alexa Bliss at Nikki Cross at the Oct. 26 live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Neither Naomi nor The Usos have been on WWE programming since July, which was shortly after her husband, Jimmy Uso, was arrested for DUI. In an Instagram post last month, Naomi wrote that she recently lost a loved one and has been dealing with "health issues."

While Naomi and The Usos were not included in the WWE draft, it is likely that they will end up on the same brand since WWE tries to keep couples together.

It isn't clear if her advertised return at the house show in Puerto Rico will lead to her televised return as well, but the Raw or SmackDown women's division could undoubtedly use a performer of her caliber.

WWE is primarily focused on building the Four Horsewomen (Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair) currently, but Naomi has enjoyed plenty of success individually and could be a quality opponent for any of the aforementioned women depending on whether she is used as a heel or face.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).