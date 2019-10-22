Magic Johnson Defends Michael Jordan Saying Stephen Curry Isn't a Hall of Famer

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

If there's one man who has learned the ins and outs of NBA tampering, it's Magic Johnson. 

Michael Jordan is catching some heat after telling Today's Craig Melvin that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is "not a Hall of Famer yet":

Johnson weighed in to say Jordan, who's the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was likely attempting to avoid running afoul of the NBA's tampering rules:

Whether it's stating the obvious or not, the league isn't afraid to levy fines for what it believes to be improper comments from team officials.

The Milwaukee Bucks received a $50,000 fine after general manager Jon Horst told fans at a town hall event the Bucks planned to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax extension next summer. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers got the same fine when he compared Kawhi Leonard to Jordan while appearing on ESPN during the NBA playoffs.

Johnson was likely poking some fun at himself with his tweet, but he wasn't wrong either.

