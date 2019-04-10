Magic Johnson: My $50,000 Fine for Tampering with Giannis Was 'Outright Stupid'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Now that Magic Johnson isn't bound by NBA regulations, he's speaking out about some of the league rules that bothered him as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump, Johnson was unhappy about the tampering fine levied on the Lakers last year after he complimented Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I think the Milwaukee fine was silly," he said. "Just outright stupid. I was just complementing him [Giannis] as well as the organization."

