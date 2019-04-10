Magic Johnson: My $50,000 Fine for Tampering with Giannis Was 'Outright Stupid'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson abruptly quit as the Lakers' president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing his desire to return to the simpler life he enjoyed as a wealthy businessman and beloved former player before taking charge of the franchise just over two years ago. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Now that Magic Johnson isn't bound by NBA regulations, he's speaking out about some of the league rules that bothered him as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump, Johnson was unhappy about the tampering fine levied on the Lakers last year after he complimented Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

"I think the Milwaukee fine was silly," he said. "Just outright stupid. I was just complementing him [Giannis] as well as the organization."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Lance: Magic Gave Me Advice, Lakers Exit 'Very Shocking'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lance: Magic Gave Me Advice, Lakers Exit 'Very Shocking'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pelinka to See 'Power Grow' Without Magic

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Pelinka to See 'Power Grow' Without Magic

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Fire Athletic Trainer

    Marco Nunez fired after Lakers’ injury issues this season

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Fire Athletic Trainer

    Marco Nunez fired after Lakers’ injury issues this season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Supports Magic '100 Percent'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo Supports Magic '100 Percent'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report