Report: Zion Williamson's Knee Injury Not a Concern for Pelicans Moving Forward

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the New Orleans Pelicans are not concerned about the No. 1 overall pick's health moving forward.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, neither Williamson nor the Pelicans have been able to identify a specific moment or play when the injury occurred. Charania noted the team does not believe Williamson’s 6'6", 285-pound frame played a role in the injury.

New Orleans reportedly won't rush the 19-year-old phenom back onto the court.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Clippers Have the NBA's Championship Blueprint

    Can Kawhi and crew deliver on the hype?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Have the NBA's Championship Blueprint

    Gerald Narciso
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: Kawhi Wanted 'Challenge' of Winning Without LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: Kawhi Wanted 'Challenge' of Winning Without LeBron

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Explaining the NBA Rule Changes for This Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Explaining the NBA Rule Changes for This Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion's 6-to-8 Week Absence Is a Bummer for Everyone

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion's 6-to-8 Week Absence Is a Bummer for Everyone

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer