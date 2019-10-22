Report: Zion Williamson's Knee Injury Not a Concern for Pelicans Moving Forward

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the New Orleans Pelicans are not concerned about the No. 1 overall pick's health moving forward.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, neither Williamson nor the Pelicans have been able to identify a specific moment or play when the injury occurred. Charania noted the team does not believe Williamson’s 6'6", 285-pound frame played a role in the injury.

New Orleans reportedly won't rush the 19-year-old phenom back onto the court.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.