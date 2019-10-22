Jets' Le'Veon Bell Reveals Advice He Gave Sam Darnold After 4 INT Night vs. Pats

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell did his best to support teammate Sam Darnold after the New York Jets suffered a 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday.

The veteran running back discussed his postgame conversation with the quarterback with reporters:

"You only can play better from here on out," Bell said to Darnold. "You can't play no worse than you played tonight."

Darnold was certainly at his worst Monday, throwing four interceptions to go with a lost fumble. He finished 11-of-32 for just 86 yards, equaling a 3.7 quarterback rating.

His Total QBR was just 0.7.

It was a major drop from his breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-22 win.

The 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick has shown plenty of flashes since entering the league, but he will need to find more consistency to become a true franchise quarterback.

Fortunately, he has veterans like Bell available to keep him on the right track with a lot of time left in the season. Darnold will hope to bounce back next Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.