Jets' Adam Gase After Patriots Blowout: 'Brutal. We Didn't Do Anything Right'

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase didn't have many positive takeaways from Monday's 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

"Obviously that was brutal," Gase told reporters. "We didn't do anything right. All three phases we were bad. You can't play that way against these guys or it'll look like that. Just not good."

He added that he "debated" pulling quarterback Sam Darnold during the rough outing. The second-year player ended up remaining under center all game long.

Darnold likely would have preferred the bench based on his outing. He finished 11-of-32 for just 86 passing yards and four interceptions in the shutout. He also lost a fumble and was responsible for a safety.

The squad finished with six total turnovers while the offense got little done with just 154 yards.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy mocked Darnold after hearing the quarterback discussed "seeing ghosts" on the field during the game:

Meanwhile, the defense didn't fare much better.

The unit gave up four touchdowns, including three to Patriots running back Sony Michel. The biggest issue was the inability to get off the field, allowing New England to finish 7-of-16 on third downs and 1-of-1 on fourth downs.

It was truly a game to forget for Gase and the Jets.

Though a win over the undefeated Patriots would have been a surprise, New York had momentum entering the day with its 24-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Unfortunately, this has been a major setback while falling to 1-5 on the season.

The squad will try to bounce back Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.