Kevin Durant on Curry vs. Westbrook, Picking Nets, More in 'How Hungry Are You?'

Stephen Curry is a better basketball player than Russell Westbrook in Kevin Durant's eyes.

Durant appeared on Serge Ibaka's How Hungry Are You? and revealed he believes his former Golden State Warriors teammate has the edge over his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate because of the shooting.

It's hard to argue with that assessment seeing as how Curry is arguably the top three-point shooter in league history, while Westbrook often finds himself in trouble when he settles for perimeter looks instead of attacking the lane.

Durant also won two titles with Curry, so it comes as no surprise he favors the two-time MVP.

The 10-time All-Star opened up on a number of topics with Ibaka, including their time together on the Thunder from the 2009-10 campaign through the 2015-16 season. They each agreed James Harden wouldn't have developed into the MVP candidate he is now on the Houston Rockets if he stayed in OKC and praised themselves for reaching the NBA Finals at such a young age.

Durant also said leaving the Thunder for the Warriors was more difficult than leaving Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets because he spent eight years and built a family with the franchise that drafted him.

The Thunder eventually traded Ibaka, and he and Durant played each other in the most recent NBA Finals.

Ibaka's Toronto Raptors won, but the series was overshadowed at times by injuries. Durant missed the first four games only to suffer an Achilles injury early in Game 5, while Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6.

"Let's put it like this. If y'all going to a Game 7 with a two-time champ, y'all not winning that game," Durant said while explaining why the Warriors would have won if he was healthy. Durant said Toronto would have been "shook" going into Game 7 on its home floor with the possibility of blowing a 3-1 lead looming.

While he won two championships and said he loved playing for the Warriors, Durant joined the Nets this offseason.

Ibaka asked him why Brooklyn instead of the New York Knicks, and the sharpshooter said his new team was further along as contenders.

"I just liked the organization as far as the direction they were going in," he said. "A bunch of young guys that had played in the playoffs before."

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the entire conversation was the fact Durant called the snake he and Ibaka ate "solid" and thanked his former teammate for giving him a chance to try something he wouldn't have otherwise.