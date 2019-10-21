Report: Florida State to Target Urban Meyer If Willie Taggart Gets Fired

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The once-proud Florida State football program continues to become more irrelevant from a national perspective with every loss under head coach Willie Taggart, but the Seminoles are reportedly eyeing someone who could help change that.

Zach Barnett of Football Scoop cited sources who said "Florida State has engaged its donor class about making a change at the head coaching position" and "is shooting for the top: Urban Meyer."

Barnett noted Taggart's contract features a $17 million buyout.

While Meyer would be a head-turning hire given his status as one of the best coaches in college football history, the sheer reality that Florida State is apparently already looking to its next hire during Taggart's second season is an indication of how things have unfolded during his tenure.

The Seminoles went 5-7 in his first year, missing a bowl game for the first time since 1981. A bowl game may be in jeopardy again this season considering they fell to 3-4 with Saturday's loss to Wake Forest.

Meyer would be an immediate upgrade and someone with a proven track record of taking blue-blood programs to national championships. He coached the Florida Gators from 2005-10 and won two BCS national titles before leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to the first championship in the College Football Playoff era during the 2014 campaign.

Overall, Meyer sports a sparkling 187-32 record during 17 years as a head coach for Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

The 55-year-old is also a name that would bolster recruiting for the Seminoles. He is familiar with the Florida high school scene from his time with the Gators (and regularly recruited in the Sunshine State during his Ohio State tenure) and could point to his track record of sending players to the NFL.

It may seem like a long shot for the rebuilding Seminoles to convince Meyer, who is a college football analyst for Fox Sports, to come out of coaching retirement and rebuild the program.

But it would be an easy call for Florida State if he was willing to accept the job.