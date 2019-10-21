Report: Adam Thielen Avoids Serious Injury, Likely out for Vikings vs. Redskins

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen reportedly avoided serious injury after pulling his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thielen will likely miss Thursday's game against Washington but there is "optimism" about his long-term status. He was injured on a diving 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and did not return.

"We'll evaluate it, see where it's at after getting an MRI, and then hopefully I'll get ready to go," Thielen told reporters Sunday. "I'm optimistic that I'll be playing, and that's all we can do right now."

Thielen has played in 87 consecutive games, but the short turnaround to Thursday will make playing through discomfort difficult. Stefon Diggs could be in line for another huge game after making seven receptions for 142 yards with Thielen on the sidelines.

The Vikings offense also threw more to their tight ends with Thielen out, as Irv Smith Jr. and Kyle Rudolph each hauled in five passes. Rookie seventh-round pick Bisi Johnson is the biggest benefactor in the receiving corps, bringing in four passes for 40 yards and his first NFL touchdown against the Lions.

Washington ranks among the NFL's worst teams in every category, so the Vikings shouldn't miss Thielen much. Their next game after Thursday is a November tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.