Josina Anderson Denies Alshon Jeffery Was Anonymous Source Ripping Carson Wentz

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

ESPN's Josina Anderson denied a report saying Alshon Jeffery was the anonymous source at the center of her reporting that was critical of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Sports Radio 94's Howard Eskin appeared on the radio earlier Monday and named Jeffery as the player who told Anderson the Eagles offense is too complicated for Wentz.

"An Eagles source also talked to me about how they feel like that offense is functioning," Anderson said on ESPN's NFL Live on Thursday. "'We need to make [bleep] simpler. Sometimes we need to just handle what is manageable. Even Peyton Manning knew when to check it down.'"

These quotes came before Wentz struggled in the Eagles' 37-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday that dropped them to a disappointing 3-4.

"Frustrated, a little embarrassed. They beat the crap out of us, we didn't show up and we've got to be better, but I'm confident in this group," Wentz told reporters. "... There's things I can do better. I've got to have better pocket presence and help those guys out as well. At the end of the day, we've got to all be better."

"It sucks, we have to fix it," Wentz continued. "Especially the way we've played back-to-back, there's things we've got to fix, but I'm confident we can fix them and get it going in the right direction."

While the Eagles offense has been far from the top issue plaguing them—that would be the secondary—Wentz isn't putting up the numbers most expected. He's thrown for under 200 yards in three of the last four games, and the combination of his 61.3 completion percentage (27th among qualifying quarterbacks) and 6.9 yards per attempt (25th) is concerning.

The Eagles clearly miss DeSean Jackson's downfield explosion. Jeffery and Nelson Agholor have struggled to create separation, and Jackson is the only Eagles pass-catcher with a reception of 50 yards or longer all season. The combination of wideout struggles and Wentz missing throws has resulted in the Eagles being one of the worst deep-ball teams in the NFL this season.

With Jackson not expected to be 100 percent even when he returns this season, there may not be a fix for this offense until 2020.