Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. Forced to Miss Flight, Ride Bus Home After Ejection

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney clearly wasn't pleased with freshman cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. following Saturday's 45-10 victory over Louisville.

"He rode back on our manager bus. That's where it started," Swinney said of Booth's punishment for punching Louisville's Trenell Troutman in the third quarter, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. "The rest of it will be handled in-house."

Schlabach explained Booth was ejected after punching Troutman following a scuffle during a Louisville punt. The bus ride back from Louisville to Clemson, South Carolina, is approximately 450 miles, so he had plenty of time to think about the play.

The rest of the team flew back.

Booth has appeared in three games this season with three tackles and zero interceptions. The Tigers likely won't miss him on the field in the immediate future if he is held out of action as further punishment for the ejection.

Despite the Booth drama, Clemson is cruising through a weak ACC slate after a Sept. 28 scare against North Carolina.

It plays 4-3 Boston College on Saturday.