Saints' Drew Brees to Practice with Hand Injury, 'We'll See' on Week 8 Status

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are rolling following Sunday's 36-25 victory over the Chicago Bears, and things may get even better before a Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, quarterback Drew Brees said he wants to play in that game and is planning on returning to practice during the upcoming week. Brees, who underwent thumb surgery, said "we'll see" what his availability will be following a week of practice.

Brees suffered the injury during a Sept. 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the Saints haven't missed a beat thanks to Teddy Bridgewater. The Louisville product has nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions; won on the road against formidable defenses in the Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars; and has New Orleans primed for another deep postseason run.

He was excellent again on Sunday, throwing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks in the victory over Chicago and helped the Saints maintain their position atop the NFC South at 6-1.

The most recent effort came with safety valve Alvin Kamara sidelined with an injury as well, making it all the more impressive.

Still, the job is Brees' when he's healthy. The 12-time Pro Bowler is synonymous with the Saints at this point and has a Super Bowl title, two Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year awards and a first-team All-Pro selection on his resume.

He led the team to the NFC Championship Game last year, only to have it derailed against the Rams in large part because of poor officiating down the stretch. Thanks to Bridgewater's efforts, Brees will be stepping into a situation where he can avenge that loss and make another run to the Lombardi Trophy.

It may start against the Cardinals.