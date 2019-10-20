Video: Rob Gronkowski Names His Top 5 Active TEs; Eagles' Zach Ertz Snubbed

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Arguments over who is the top tight end in the NFL have grown with Rob Gronkowski retired, but the former New England Patriots star thinks Travis Kelce is now the best in the league.

Gronkowski was asked to name his top five active tight ends on Fox NFL Sunday and went with the Kansas City Chiefs playmaker at No. 1:

"Makes the most plays. Always consistent," Gronk said of Kelce. "No. 1 playmaker. He leads the Chiefs offense. He's a great player."

While choosing Kelce isn't too bold, leaving out two-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz was a bit of a surprising call.

As Gronkowski explained, it was a tough choice between him and No. 5 Hunter Henry.

"I picked Hunter because he's big and I believe when he's out there he makes a big impact on the game," the 30-year-old said.

Henry and Ertz are both listed at 6'5", 250 pounds, but it seems Gronkowski sees something others don't when picking his top tight ends.

