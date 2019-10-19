Watch James Harden, Russell Westbrook Try to Distract Yankees' J.A. Happ at ALCS

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

A raucous Minute Maid Park crowd is trying to will the Houston Astros to their second World Series appearance in three years.

Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook certainly did their part by joining some fans in waving orange towels behind home plate while New York Yankees southpaw J.A. Happ was pitching:

The Astros entered Saturday holding a 3-2 lead in the American League Championship Series over the Bronx Bombers. A strong home-field advantage has helped them get this far, with the team sporting a 64-21 record in Houston entering Saturday.

Any crowd noise or distractions didn't get to Happ, though, as he tossed two scoreless innings in relief before exiting the game.

The ALCS winner will face the Washington Nationals in the World Series beginning Tuesday. Houston will advance with a win Saturday, but a Yankees victory means a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.