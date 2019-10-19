Sam Ehlinger, No. 15 Texas Avoid Stunning Kansas Upset with Last-Second FG

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns used a walk-off field goal to survive a scare from the Kansas Jayhawks and pull out a 50-48 victory on Saturday night.

After Texas took a 47-70 lead with 2:47 remaining, Kansas went 75 yards in 96 seconds for a touchdown. But instead of playing for overtime, Les Miles went for the lead—and it paid off:

At that point, Ehlinger had 71 seconds to try to make something happen or find his team on the wrong side of a stunning upset. It took him approximately 30 seconds to get the Longhorns in field-goal range, and Cameron Dicker ultimately won the game with a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

Early on in this one, it appeared Texas was going to respond from a loss to archrival Oklahoma last week with a dominant performance against Kansas. Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns to touchdowns on each of their first two possessions to jump out to an early 14-0 lead.

However, the Jayhawks battled back with 17 consecutive points to move in front. From that point on, it was a wild back-and-forth battle.

The two teams were tied heading into the fourth quarter. A 14-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Devin Duvernay in the opening minute of the period pushed the Longhorns back in front. But again the Jayhawks had an answer.

A 16-yard touchdown run by running back Pooka Williams Jr. appeared to have Kansas in position to even the score. However, an unexpected turn of events ensued on the extra-point attempt:

Texas led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Kansas never went away. There were nine scores in the final period, with the Jayhawks scoring three times during a six-minute stretch to put themselves in position to leave town with a victory.

Unfortunately for them, though, it was Ehlinger and Co. who had the ball last in this shootout.

Ehlinger finished with 399 yards and four touchdowns, with Duvernay hauling in eight passes for 110 yards and two scores. Running back Keaontay Ingram added 101 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Williams had 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort for Kansas, while quarterback Carter Stanley threw for 310 yards and four scores.

Had the Jayhawks pulled off the upset, it would have been the second time in five weeks that they had won a road game against a Power Five opponent. Prior to a 48-24 victory at Boston College on Sept. 13, they had not won a road game against a Power Five foe since October 2008, snapping a 48-game skid.

According to Jake Garcia of KVUE, Kansas has never beaten Texas in Austin, making this heartbreaking loss all the more crushing. The Jayhawks defeated the Longhorns as recently as 2016, though, winning 24-21 in overtime in Lawrence.

What's Next

Both teams will be back in action on Oct. 26. Texas (5-2) will hit the road for a clash with TCU, while Kansas (2-5) returns home to host Texas Tech.