Video: Joe Burrow Sets LSU Passing TD Single-Season Record in Just 7 Games

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is now the owner of LSU's single-season passing touchdown record—and it didn't even take him seven full games.

The senior quarterback put himself firmly in the Heisman Trophy race by throwing for 2,157 yards and 25 touchdowns through his team's first six contests. Thanks to that impressive start to the campaign, he entered Saturday's game against Mississippi State needing three touchdowns to tie LSU's single-season touchdown record and four to claim it for himself.

With the third quarter just beyond the midway point Saturday, it was time for Burrow to make history:

Matt Mauck (2003) and JaMarcus Russell (2006) previously shared the record.

Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State prior to the 2018 season, should have plenty of opportunities to set the bar high for future Tigers passers. LSU still has five regular-season games remaining as well as a possible SEC Championship Game and bowl game(s).