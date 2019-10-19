Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Says 'We'll See What Happens' Amid Trade Rumors

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis said Saturday he's not focused on trade speculation ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season.

"There's not really much to talk about," Sabonis said, per Tony East of Forbes. "I know exactly how the Pacers feel about me now. They know how I feel about that. There's not much more to say. I'll let my agents do the rest of it; we'll see what happens."

He added: "It's a business. You try not to think about it. Just focus on the team, get better every day, and help the team win. My mind now is getting better, trying to figure out this new unit, and get ready for Detroit on Wednesday."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.