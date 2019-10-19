Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Says 'We'll See What Happens' Amid Trade Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2019

MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 4: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots a free throw against the Sacramento Kings on October 4, 2019 at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, India. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis said Saturday he's not focused on trade speculation ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season.

"There's not really much to talk about," Sabonis said, per Tony East of Forbes. "I know exactly how the Pacers feel about me now. They know how I feel about that. There's not much more to say. I'll let my agents do the rest of it; we'll see what happens."

He added: "It's a business. You try not to think about it. Just focus on the team, get better every day, and help the team win. My mind now is getting better, trying to figure out this new unit, and get ready for Detroit on Wednesday."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

