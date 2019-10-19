Tom Brady Responds to Robert Kraft Dig Speculation 'Living with Yourself' Cameo

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady says his cameo in Paul Rudd's Netflix series "Living with Yourself" was not meant as a dig at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In the cameo, Brady exits an establishment called the Top Happy Spa before conversing with Rudd's character. According to Patrick Dunne of NBC Sports Boston, show creator Timothy Greenberg said he scripted the scene more than four years ago.

Naturally, many connected the scene to Kraft's ongoing legal battle amid allegations that he paid for sex acts at a massage parlor.

Per Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, a source close to the situation said Brady's "relationship with [Kraft] has been, is and will always be great" and added Brady "would never do anything to disparage him. EVER."

The source also explained that none of the circumstances surrounding Brady's cameo was meant to be a reference to Kraft: "The cameo was done as a favor, was agreed to a year ago, was written four years ago, was a parody on cloning genes in a laboratory and was filmed on a green screen."

Brady discussed the scene with reporters on Saturday:

A source also told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that Brady "didn't realize that the scene would be a direct or indirect reference to the ongoing legal entanglements of Patriots owner Robert Kraft."

Several years after Kraft bought the Patriots, New England selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft with the 199th overall pick. That turned out to be arguably the best decision in the history of football.

The trio of Kraft, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick has since reached nine Super Bowls, winning six of them.

New England is off to a 6-0 start this season, and it is the odds-on favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl and repeat as the champion.