NFL Rumors: Trent Williams Trade Likely in Offseason; Browns Check-In Weekly

The Washington Redskins reportedly aren't going to trade offensive tackle Trent Williams—who's yet to play during the 2019 season because of a contract holdout—this year, but they will revisit the idea during the offseason.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday that Washington's resistance to moving Williams comes despite weekly inquires from Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey:

Dorsey hinted toward Washington's stonewall approach Wednesday.

"It takes two to tango," he told reporters after being asked about potential Williams trade talks.

Cleveland has been looking to upgrade its offensive line after watching its quarterback get sacked 16 times through six games. Football Outsiders ranks the group 19th in run-blocking and 24th in pass protection.

Williams has two seasons left on a five-year, $68 million contract with the Redskins.

"He's not coming back. Period," a source told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington in August. The tackle issues with the team go beyond the money, per Finlay.

There's seemingly little reason for the Redskins, whose playoff hopes are already fading away because of a 1-5 record, to keep a disgruntled veteran player when it should be focused on rebuilding.

Nevertheless, it sounds like the team's front office will wait until the offseason before trying to spark a bidding war for Williams.