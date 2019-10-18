Report: Jets Want Kelechi Osemele to Play Through Shoulder Injury, Avoid Surgery

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The New York Jets and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele are reportedly at odds over whether or not he should play through a shoulder injury that has kept him out the past two games.

A source close to the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that two doctors haven't cleared Osemele to practice, and he was only able to play in the first three games of the season after being given Toradol by the Jets team doctor:

However, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Osemele has been cleared to practice by the Jets doctor and an independent physician. He added the two-time Pro Bowler does have a preexisting shoulder condition that can be addressed after the season ends.

Osemele told reporters Friday he's been informed he needs a procedure done that would end his 2019 campaign.

"I think they just want me to play through the injury, but obviously I tried to go and I can't go," he said. "I've been doing everything I can and it's just not there. I can't control that. It's an injury. It's torn. So until it's fixed, I can't really do anything."

Cimini noted Osemele will be subject to a fine or suspension for conduct detrimental to the team if he doesn't return to practice Saturday.

The Jets acquired Osemele from the Oakland Raiders in March. He started each of their first three games but has been inactive for the past two weeks.

New York hosts the New England Patriots in Week 7 on Monday night.