Hot Take: A Seth Rollins Heel Turn Is the Only Way WWE Can Save Bray Wyatt Feud

WWE

Despite the hot mess that WWE programming has mostly been for the past two or so weeks, when the company most needed to impress given the stakes, there is a silver lining: WWE has a knack and ability to right wrongs quickly.

So as hopeless as the feud between Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt might seem, there is always a way to correct its course.

But things have been so terrible with the feud only one outlet remains capable of saving it all: A Seth Rollins heel turn.

There's no other out here. The build to Hell in a Cell was fine. The bathed-in-red-light main event was historically bad, from the invulnerable status of The Fiend to the referee calling an end to the match—this was a Hell in a Cell bout, by the way.

WWE looked like it was going to mostly wave off the whole thing and pretend it didn't happen, which probably would have been a good course of action. Instead, Rollins went out and found Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, a beloved aspect of WWE programming, and burned it down.

This didn't just ruin the allure of the so-called Funhouse. It reeked of WWE trying to write off the whole thing because Wyatt was inexplicably drafted to SmackDown, away from Rollins. Speculation that Fox doesn't want the Funhouse makes sense.

Never mind, by the way, that continuing this feud with Rollins on Raw and Wyatt on SmackDown ruins the point of the draft. Fans weren't supposed to see cross-brand matches anymore, yet here we are. And remember the whole Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair tag match at Crown Jewel, where Rollins was set to be a captain? He's been yanked from that to continue this feud.

With that all out of the way, only a heel turn can save this. And good news! Rollins is an excellent heel. He looked like a million bucks during his previous heel run, and this one just writes itself; it naturally flows in a way throwing the top spot to a Becky Lynch or Kofi Kingston did in recent feuds.

WWE wants Rollins to be top guy and do the interviews while repping the company and all that, but sometimes the fans steer the direction. The so-called Beast Slayer looked like a bad guy while burning down the Firefly Funhouse. And based on his anti-fan heel work in the past, he would be dynamite in turning against the crowd and laughing it up about supposedly ruining The Fiend.

And it just works, as basic as it sounds. While Rollins is drawing nuclear heat from fans, Wyatt and The Fiend can play it off like he's in control of his adversary—like he encouraged the breaking point and turned the hero against the fans. It goes on and on naturally.

This would be dynamic storytelling at its finest, and if WWE were to shrug the shoulders and go all-in on the idea, those in charge could claim this was the plan all along and nobody would know any better.

Unfortunately, this is about as unlike WWE as it gets. Rollins, despite being one of the best in the world in the ring, has fallen into the same "the guy" trap as Roman Reigns before him. As the top champion and face of the company, he's suffering from cookie-cutter writing and silly feuds that have nudged the fans to turn against him.

Rollins is still popular around the globe. But this is Reigns territory, with fans at live shows audibly booing the end of both Hell in a Cell and Raw because of Rollins, at one point even chanting "AEW" as it went off the air.

Seasoned fans probably have a good idea of where this is heading. In Saudi Arabia, Rollins will likely retain via The Fiend's actions, whether it's attacking the referee or something else. Then, if WWE can manage any sense of continuity, the two will go their separate ways on different brands.

If that's the case, both characters will suffer tremendously from there. Just keep in mind it doesn't have to play out this way because WWE has one "break glass in case of emergency" option left.

The question is, will WWE do it?