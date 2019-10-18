Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: 'I Pride Myself on Reading Defenses' Amid Criticism

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins has downplayed outside criticism about his readiness to play in NFL games.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington provided Haskins' comments on the issue Friday:

The 22-year-old Ohio State product was selected by Washington with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Although he shined during his final season with the Buckeyes en route to 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, his NFL career is off to a bit of a sluggish start.

Haskins completed only 55.2 percent of his throws with two TDs and two picks during the preseason. He made his regular-season debut in relief of Case Keenum during the team's Week 4 loss to the New York Giants but tossed three INTs with no scores in 17 attempts.

Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said the rookie's progress was notable when he received first-team practice reps Wednesday.

"I thought he did a really good job today, so his growth is starting to show in practice and also in his preparation," Callahan told reporters. "He's in earlier, he's out later, so it's all coming to fruition. It's going to take a little time, but it's good to see him take a major step today in practice."

Washington picked up its first win of the season last week, but with a 1-5 record its playoff chances are below one percent, per FiveThirtyEight.

So, while Haskins' early results haven't impressed, he'll likely receive ample playing time during the second half of the regular season for some on-the-job training.