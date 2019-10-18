Report: Matt Moore to Remain Chiefs Starting QB After Patrick Mahomes Injury

Report: Matt Moore to Remain Chiefs Starting QB After Patrick Mahomes InjuryOctober 18, 2019
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Matt Moore is reportedly expected to start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes recovers from a knee injury suffered during Thursday night's 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Kansas City coach Andy Reid's history suggests the team will not make a move to acquire a starting-caliber passer to serve as a temporary replacement:
