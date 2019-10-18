Report: Matt Moore to Remain Chiefs Starting QB After Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Matt Moore is reportedly expected to start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes recovers from a knee injury suffered during Thursday night's 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Kansas City coach Andy Reid's history suggests the team will not make a move to acquire a starting-caliber passer to serve as a temporary replacement:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Report: Mahomes Avoids Significant Knee Damage After Injury

    Chiefs get great news about their QB following his scary injury 🙏

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Report: Mahomes Avoids Significant Knee Damage After Injury

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Both Teams Won the Ramsey Trade (4:50)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Both Teams Won the Ramsey Trade (4:50)

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Teams Poised for a Surge in 2nd Half 📈

    NFL's big winners in the 2nd half of the season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams Poised for a Surge in 2nd Half 📈

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Evolution of the Mobile QB Is Changing the NFL

    Lamar and others are setting a new standard for the NFL quarterback

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Evolution of the Mobile QB Is Changing the NFL

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report