Report: Matt Moore to Remain Chiefs Starting QB After Patrick Mahomes Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Matt Moore is reportedly expected to start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes recovers from a knee injury suffered during Thursday night's 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted Kansas City coach Andy Reid's history suggests the team will not make a move to acquire a starting-caliber passer to serve as a temporary replacement:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.