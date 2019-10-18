Warriors Rumors: Alfonzo McKinnie Waived, Marquese Chriss Expected to Make Team

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have waived forward Alfonzo McKinnie and are expected to use the now-open roster spot on forward Marquese Chriss, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Golden State signed Chriss on Oct. 1 as the 2016 eighth-overall pick remained on the open market as training camps got underway.

