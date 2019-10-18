LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, More Official NBA Heights Reported

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NBA's new rule that requires teams to accurately report players' height and age has produced a few noteworthy updates heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson are among the players to see their official measurements adjusted, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Also of note, Warriors forward Draymond Green's listed height has dropped from 6'7" last season to 6'6". Charania previously reported New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson officially measured in at 6'6", one inch shorter than the No. 1 overall pick's listed height during his one-and-done season at Duke.

Player heights have been a topic of discussion for years now, most notably with Durant:

When he joined Golden State in 2016, Durant told KNBR (h/t CBS Sports) that he "just like[s] messin' with people" because his height came into question so frequently. At that time, he said he was 6'10 3/4" without shoes and 7'0" with shoes.

His days of "messin' with people" appear to be over.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the NBA implemented the new requirements to prioritize "the integrity of information" put out by the league.

A player's height may be noteworthy for the sake of record-keeping, but ultimately, it won't affect the play on the court. James' game will not be significantly altered now that he is listed as a half-inch taller than he was before. Meanwhile, neither Davis nor Dwight Howard will be less effective in the paint just because their official heights are more than one inch below their previously recorded measurements.