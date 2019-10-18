LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, More Official NBA Heights Reported

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand for the National Anthem prior to a pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on October 16, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NBA's new rule that requires teams to accurately report players' height and age has produced a few noteworthy updates heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson are among the players to see their official measurements adjusted, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Also of note, Warriors forward Draymond Green's listed height has dropped from 6'7" last season to 6'6". Charania previously reported New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson officially measured in at 6'6", one inch shorter than the No. 1 overall pick's listed height during his one-and-done season at Duke.

Player heights have been a topic of discussion for years now, most notably with Durant:

When he joined Golden State in 2016, Durant told KNBR (h/t CBS Sports) that he "just like[s] messin' with people" because his height came into question so frequently. At that time, he said he was 6'10 3/4" without shoes and 7'0" with shoes.

His days of "messin' with people" appear to be over.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the NBA implemented the new requirements to prioritize "the integrity of information" put out by the league.

A player's height may be noteworthy for the sake of record-keeping, but ultimately, it won't affect the play on the court. James' game will not be significantly altered now that he is listed as a half-inch taller than he was before. Meanwhile, neither Davis nor Dwight Howard will be less effective in the paint just because their official heights are more than one inch below their previously recorded measurements.

Related

    Buying or Selling Preseason Hot Takes 🔥

    👋Is the Warriors' dynasty over? ❗All the Zion hype 💸Another AD, Kawhi situation will happen

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buying or Selling Preseason Hot Takes 🔥

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zion to Miss 'Period of Weeks'

    Pelicans' star rookie doesn't have 'severe knee injury,' but is expected to 'miss period of weeks' to start season (Woj)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Zion to Miss 'Period of Weeks'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Stopped Iguodala Trade Talks

    Houston had talks with Memphis in July about potential Iguodala trade, but didn't want to go $20M over luxury tax (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Stopped Iguodala Trade Talks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dubs Waiving Alfonzo McKinnie

    Marquese Chriss now expected to make regular-season roster (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dubs Waiving Alfonzo McKinnie

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report