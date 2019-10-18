Shaquille O'Neal Donates Home to Isaiah Payton's Family After Shooting

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Shaquille O'Neal is doing what he can to help Isaiah Payton and his family get back on their feet.

According to 11 Alive's Francesca Amiker and Ryan Dennis, Payton, 12, and Damean Spear, 15, were shot while leaving a high school football game in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Spear was shot in the leg and later released from the hospital.

Payton, meanwhile, remained in the hospital after being paralyzed from the chest down as a result of a bullet hitting his spine. He was not able to return home because his home was not properly equipped for his needs. Per the report, "He will require long-term disability care as a result of his injuries."

O'Neal heard about Payton's story and told Amiker he would help foot the bill for Payton's family to move from a one-bedroom apartment to a house, with furniture and televisions also included:

O'Neal said that Payton's story compelled him to act because "it could have been any one of us," including his own sons.

Per Amiker and Dennis, Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch and Papa John's board chairman Jeff Smith also contributed. O'Neal joined the Papa John's board of directors in March.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting.