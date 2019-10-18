Man United's Paul Pogba Pictured with Zinedine Zidane Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was photographed speaking to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in Dubai over the international break amid interest in him from the Spanish club.

Per the Mirror's David McDonnell, the pair met by a pool in Dubai's Transform Altitude Performance Center, where Pogba had been training as he recovers from a foot injury:

Zidane, who was in the city to speak at the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) exhibition, wanted Real to recruit his French compatriot in the summer, but Los Blancos' interest was turned down by United.

Rich Jones of the same outlet reported the meeting appeared to be "merely a coincidence," though.

The meeting follows comments from Pogba earlier this year that it would be a "dream" to play for Real and work under Zidane.

The Frenchman also dropped a strong hint in the summer he was ready to move on from Old Trafford, per The Athletic's Oliver Kay:

As for Zidane, he has been complimentary when asked about the 26-year-old:

Pogba has struggled somewhat to justify his then-world record £89 million fee that United paid to bring him back to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

Although his world-class talent has been clear to see at times, he has not been able to show it with as much consistency as United need.

Nevertheless, there's a strong case for him to be considered the Red Devils' best outfield player.

He particularly stands out in their midfield. United let Marouane Fellaini leave the club in January, while Ander Herrera joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer, and neither have been replaced.

As such, Pogba is one of just four senior central-midfield options alongside Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Matic's lack of mobility is increasingly becoming a liability, while Fred has failed to convince since his £52 million arrival last year.

If Real do make further attempts to sign Pogba next year, United can ill afford to let him go.

Even if they're able to negotiate an enormous fee for him to fund bringing in more midfield talent, it's far from guaranteed they would spend the money well, given the club's hit-and-miss recruitment in recent years.

Keeping the World Cup winner should be a priority for the Red Devils.