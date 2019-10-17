Chargers' Russell Okung Announces Return After Pulmonary Embolism

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers received good news Thursday when Russell Okung announced his return to football.

Okung said in a statement he will return "as early as Week 7" after recovering from a pulmonary embolism:

Per Okung's agent, J.I. Halsell (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), the two-time Pro Bowler agreed to a restructured deal with the Chargers that allows him to earn back the entire $13 million he was scheduled to make before his pay was reduced due to being placed on the non-football illness list.

It's unclear if Okung will be active for this week's game against the Tennessee Titans, but the team confirmed he will practice Thursday.

Okung announced he suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots in June that was diagnosed after he experienced "unusual chest pain" during practice.

When the Chargers reported to training camp in July, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters there was no official timetable for Okung's return.

The Chargers have been searching for good news in the wake of a 2-4 start. Their roster has been depleted due to injuries, including starters Derwin James, Mike Pouncey and Adrian Phillips being on injured reserve.

Per Football Outsiders' adjusted line yards, Los Angeles' offensive line ranks 21st in the NFL through Week 6.

Since joining the Chargers in 2017, Okung has started 30 games at tackle over the past two seasons.