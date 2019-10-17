Michael Jordan Unveils Charlotte Medical Clinic for Underprivileged Families

NBA legend Michael Jordan is giving back to his home state by opening two new medical clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Jordan unveiled the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in the city on Thursday. 

The clinic, one of two that will be opened in the city—the second located near Statesville Avenue—was funded through a $7 million donation by Jordan. 

"I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community," Jordan told gatherers at the opening, via Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer. "My mother, my brothers, my daughter, my grandson, we all represent the name Michael Jordan."

The project, which was first announced in 2017, was developed to help economically disadvantaged citizens in the Charlotte area obtain access to affordable medical care. 

Jordan, who was raised in the state and attended college at the University of North Carolina, has been the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets since March 2010.

