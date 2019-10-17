Celtics' Danny Ainge: Jaylen Brown Contract Extension Talks 'Going Well'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge is optimistic they can work out a new deal with Jaylen Brown before Monday's deadline. 

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich (h/t NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell), Ainge said negotiations with Brown's camp have been going for "a little while" and are "going well." 

Those comments come in the wake of Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reporting Wednesday that Brown has turned down an extension offer of $80 million over four years because he "believes in his ability to one day be a star and is pursuing a bigger offer."

Ainge added that is "not an accurate report" and that the Celtics have made multiple offers to Brown. 

The deadline for 2016 first-round draft picks entering the final year of their rookie contract is 6 p.m. ET Monday, one day before the start of the regular season.

Brown, who was drafted No. 3 overall in 2016, is owed $6.53 million in 2019-20 and will be eligible for an $8.57 million qualifying offer next summer if he can't work out an extension with Boston. 

In 74 games last season, Brown averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He shot a career high 39.5 percent from three-point range in 2017-18. 

