Clippers Picked to Win NBA Finals, Giannis to Win MVP in 2019-20 GM Survey

In an anonymous survey by the league's general managers, the Kawhi Leonard- and Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers were selected as the most likely 2020 NBA champions.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided results from the annual post-summer review by GMs. The Clippers were selected as the title winners by 46 percent of respondents. They were followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (36 percent) and Los Angeles Lakers (11 percent).

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was predicted to defend his 2018-19 Most Valuable Player Award, with 52 percent of the vote, followed by the trio of Leonard, the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (10 percent each).

