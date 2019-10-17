Clippers Picked to Win NBA Finals, Giannis to Win MVP in 2019-20 GM Survey

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks on against the Denver Nuggets before a pre-season game on October 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

In an anonymous survey by the league's general managers, the Kawhi Leonard- and Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers were selected as the most likely 2020 NBA champions.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided results from the annual post-summer review by GMs. The Clippers were selected as the title winners by 46 percent of respondents. They were followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (36 percent) and Los Angeles Lakers (11 percent).

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was predicted to defend his 2018-19 Most Valuable Player Award, with 52 percent of the vote, followed by the trio of Leonard, the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (10 percent each).

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA GM Survey Drops ✍

    NBA.com polls GMs on 50 questions including MVP winner and Finals champ. Here are the results ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA GM Survey Drops ✍

    John Schuhmann
    via NBA.com

    Wizards Give Beal the Max 🚨

    🔘 Total value: 4 years, $130M 🔘 Player option in 2022-23 🔘 Could get $266M in 2022 🤯

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards Give Beal the Max 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Next Rookie Extensions 🔮

    How much will Jaylen, Buddy, Siakam and Ingram make?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting Next Rookie Extensions 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    This Rookie Class Is Legit 👀

    Zion gets all the hype, but there are plenty other names you'll want to know

    NBA logo
    NBA

    This Rookie Class Is Legit 👀

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report