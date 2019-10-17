Warriors' Draymond Green: No One Blames 'S--ty Franchises' for Draft Busts

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco. Stephen Curry knows how different this season will be. He realizes how many aren't even considering the Golden State Warriors a for-sure contender following five straight trips to the NBA Finals. Draymond Green received a $100 million, four-year extension, while Klay Thompson stayed put on a $190 million deal spanning the next five years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Wednesday that teams deserve more criticism than they receive when high draft picks don't pan out.

When asked about forward Marquese Chriss' strong play this preseason, Green praised the 2016 No. 8 overall pick, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"Yeah, I don't think there was ever a doubt that he was a legitimate NBA player. I think everyone was just kind of waiting on him to turn that corner. He seems like he's turning the corner. I think he's been in some pretty tough situations. No one ever blames the situation, though. It's always the kid. No one ever blames these s---ty franchises."

The Warriors signed Chriss to a non-guaranteed deal during the offseason, and he has played well enough to earn consideration for a roster spot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AD Relieved to Share Lakers Load

    'It feels good knowing that you don't have to do much... you don't need to do everything every possession'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Relieved to Share Lakers Load

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Art of Sticking Around in the NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Art of Sticking Around in the NBA

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Dubs Shooters Must Find Form to Help Steph

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Shooters Must Find Form to Help Steph

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Want to Avoid Dropping 3 Straight to Lakers

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Want to Avoid Dropping 3 Straight to Lakers

    Golden State Of Mind
    via Golden State Of Mind