Warriors' Draymond Green: No One Blames 'S--ty Franchises' for Draft Busts

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Wednesday that teams deserve more criticism than they receive when high draft picks don't pan out.

When asked about forward Marquese Chriss' strong play this preseason, Green praised the 2016 No. 8 overall pick, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"Yeah, I don't think there was ever a doubt that he was a legitimate NBA player. I think everyone was just kind of waiting on him to turn that corner. He seems like he's turning the corner. I think he's been in some pretty tough situations. No one ever blames the situation, though. It's always the kid. No one ever blames these s---ty franchises."

The Warriors signed Chriss to a non-guaranteed deal during the offseason, and he has played well enough to earn consideration for a roster spot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.