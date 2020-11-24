Hawks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Bogdan Bogdanovic's $72M Contract

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings chose not to match the four-year, $72 million offer sheet Bogdan Bogdanovic signed with the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That means Bogdanovic is now a member of the Hawks, giving the rebuilding roster a versatile wing who can share the backcourt with Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart

PG: Trae Young, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo

Trae Young, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter SF: Danilo Gallinari, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish

PF: John Collins, Solomon Hill

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu

As free agency approached, the Milwaukee Bucks seemingly acquired Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade with the Kings. The reported deal would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee, while Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson headed to Sacramento.

However, Bogdanovic reportedly never agreed to a contract with the Bucks. The NBA is also investigating the Bucks and Kings for tampering.

Bogdanovic, 28, played out the final season of his original three-year, $27 million contract. The Kings offered him a four-year contract extension last summer, which carried a $51.4 million price tag—the maximum they could offer under the collective bargaining agreement.

Bogdanovic spoke about the initial offer in October, saying he wanted to see how the season progressed before agreeing to a new deal.

"I would like to stay," Bogdanovic said, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. "Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It's a great group of guys. I'm happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don't want to rush anything."

Bogdanovic added: "I just want to see what's going on with the team, where are we going, and, of course, I want to be a part of the franchise always, but I'm just not focused on that. That's a job for my agent to do. And everyone who knows me, they know money's not the first thing on my mind. It is important, of course, but it's not the first thing always."

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. His strong season came after he had a stellar showing at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Despite Bogdanovic's interest in staying with the Kings, it became wildly apparent in recent days him moving on was the more likely scenario.

Bogdanovic's acquisition comes as part of a larger roster retooling for the Hawks, who are making a concerted effort to make the playoffs. They already added Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to add veteran presences to their young locker room.

The Hawks have not made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season.