Heisman Odds 2019: Tua Tagovailoa Favored, Joe Burrow Rises and Jalen Hurts Dips

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow now level with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Tagovailoa (-120) is ahead of Burrow and Hurts (+275) at the Caesars Sportsbook. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is in fourth at +900, with a wide gap between him and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor at +1500.

Tagovailoa's odds fell slightly from Week 7 when he was -150. Hurts (+225) had a lead on Burrow (+350), which has since closed.

The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M 47-28 in College Station, Texas. Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. At this point, the Heisman race is probably his to lose, especially with Trevor Lawrence failing to meet expectations.

Lawerence went 17-of-25 for 170 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 45-14 win over Florida State. The Tigers star is averaging 216.8 yards per game, which is nearly equal to his production as a freshman (218.7 yards).

Burrow and Hurts are doing their best to make the battle interesting.

Burrow leads the FBS in passer rating (218.1) and is second in passing yards (2,157) while throwing 25 touchdowns to just three interceptions. LSU's offense is almost unrecognizable from where it was in recent seasons.

Hurts is right on Burrow's heels in terms of efficiency, sitting second in QB rating (215.9). The Tigers star has a clear edge in terms of sheer volume, though, as Hurts has amassed 1,758 yards, 17 touchdowns and three picks.

Looking forward, the schedule favors Tagovailoa and Burrow as long as they can maintain their current pace. LSU and Alabama play one another Nov. 9 and they each have No. 11 Auburn to come as well.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, plays one more ranked team, No. 18 Baylor.