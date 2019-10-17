Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Andre Iguodala Trade, Carmelo Anthony

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If Thursday night's preseason game was an accurate indication of how the Los Angeles Lakers will perform this season, L.A. may not need to upgrade its roster any further.

It must be noted that the Lakers went up against a Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors team, but they were effective defensively, had great ball movement offensively and essentially cruised to a 126-93 victory.

Still, it's going to be a long season, and roster depth never hurts—plus Los Angeles has already been granted a disabled player exemption in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' injury. Therefore, it seems likely that L.A. will bring in another player at some point.

The exemption will expire on March 10, 2020.

Might the Lakers try to acquire former finals MVP Andre Iguodala before mid-March? Marc Stein of the New York Times reported over the summer that the Lakers were one of several teams interested in acquiring Iguodala if and when he received a buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the Grizzlies would prefer to trade the three-time NBA champion and have reached an agreement to keep him on the trade market, according to the Daily Memphian's Chris Herrington.

This means Los Angeles will either have to swing a trade for Iguodala—who averaged 23.2 minutes last season—or wait until Memphis gives up on trading him. The good news is that the Lakers will be in the mix if a buyout does eventually occur.

"It's the two L.A. teams," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on the Lowe Post podcast. "It's the Lakers, and it's the Clippers. If there is a buyout at some point and if Memphis can't trade him, that's where that will come down to those two teams. Memphis is willing to hold on to him, and Iguodala is OK with sitting right now."

So, fans who hope to see Iguodala line up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis can still hope.

If the Grizzlies do manage to move Iguodala, however, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere to bolster their roster. Might they add James' friend and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the mix? It's definitely an idea that James has considered.

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

"I think it would it be great to have Carmelo Anthony be on the Lakers," James said last December, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I believe Melo can still play the game. I believe I can help Melo."

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, many folks in the league believed Anthony would land with the Lakers last season, after he was released by the Houston Rockets.

"In the days and weeks to come, rumors surface of Anthony potentially joining other franchises, and one source close to Anthony says he believes Melo will be joining the Lakers midseason," Holmes wrote of that timeframe.

For the Lakers, adding Anthony would be all about fit and his willingness to accept a bench role. He could likely still provide an offensive boost from there, as he averaged 13.4 points in his 10 games with the Rockets before being released.

According to Holmes, accepting a bench role wasn't an issue for Anthony last season.

"He would be coming off the bench. Those sources also say Anthony embraced this role, was nothing if not professional," Homes wrote.

While adding Anthony wouldn't excite the Lakers fanbase the way adding Iguodala would, it's an option that may be worth exploring.