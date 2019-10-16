Jalen Ramsey Says He's 'Overjoyed' After Trade to Rams from Jaguars

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey is excited for the next chapter of his career after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

"I'm filled with joy. I'm overjoyed right now," Ramsey said on UNINTERRUPTED's 17 Weeks podcast. "God is the greatest. God makes no mistakes at all. No mistakes at all. I've been so blessed."

Prior to Tuesday, Ramsey had been engaged in a standoff with the Jaguars after requesting a trade following Week 2. He wound up playing in Week 3, three days after his trade request went public, but he did not suit up for Jacksonville after Sept. 19. He missed the last three games as he battled a back injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Ramsey had grown unhappy with the way he was being used in the Jaguars defense. Ramsey himself later revealed people within the organization said some "disrespectful things":

Although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jacksonville had no plans to trade the two-time Pro Bowler, the situation finally reached a resolution this week when the Rams agreed to send the Jaguars their first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick.

It's a move that apparently earned Ramsey's approval:

"Excited to be a part of that defense," Ramsey said. "Coach Wade Phillips, coach Sean McVay, coach Aubrey Pleasant—and I'm excited to get out there and do my thing for the L.A. Rams and show them that they've got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come."

As the drama unfolded in Jacksonville, the 24-year-old defensive back let it be known what his No. 1 priority is.

"All I care about is winning man, s--t," Ramsey told reporters last month. "Everybody knows that. I want to f--king win."

He figures to have an opportunity to win in L.A., as the Rams have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and made an appearance in Super Bowl LIII last season. This season, the team got off to a 3-0 start before stumbling into a three-game slide, which is currently ongoing.