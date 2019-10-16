Peter Bosz on Kai Havertz Transfer Rumours: 'Nobody Can Decide That for Him'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has said "nobody can decide" what decision star midfielder Kai Havertz makes on his future.

The youngster has enjoyed an exciting rise in recent seasons, developing into one of the best players in the Bundesliga and one of the standout prospects in German football. As a result, it's been no surprise to see a number of high-profile clubs linked with a move for the playmaker.

The Leverkusen boss said he would like to keep him for a few more years, but appreciates that may be a challenge, per Sport Bild (h/t Marcus Banks of the Manchester Evening News).

"Of course I would like to keep him, just as I would have liked to keep Julian Brandt, for example," he said, referencing the winger who left Bayer for Borussia Dortmund in May. "Kai is only 20 and still has room for improvement. I can help him there. But it is like this, at the end the player himself must feel when he is ready for the next step. Nobody can decide that for him."

As relayed by Banks, both Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the youngster, as well as Liverpool, Real Madrid and German champions Bayern Munich.

Havertz has had his potential recognised recently, as he was nominated for the 2019 Golden Boy award alongside some of the best young players in the world. BR Football's Sam Tighe believes the 20-year-old has a chance of winning it:

Squawka Football's Statman Dave provided the numbers behind Havertz's exceptional 2018-19 season:

The youngster has long been regarded as a future star in Germany, although few would have anticipated him having quite as productive a campaign last year.

Havertz was the key man in an exciting Leverkusen side, operating in support of the centre-forward. From there, he was afforded freedom to influence the game, whether that be dropping deep to pick up possession or surging forward into the penalty area to get on the end of passes.

Having a knack for goalscoring at such a young age will naturally get the big clubs sniffing around the Leverkusen tyro, especially given he's shown he can produce on the international stage too:

Still, the youngster naturally still has a lot to learn, something Cristian Nyari of DAZN picked up on recently when Leverkusen travelled to Dortmund in the Bundesliga:

While there was some speculation about possibly leaving Leverkusen in the summer, you sense Havertz will benefit from another season at the club, where he will continue to play a vital role in the team.

If he maintains the standards he's showcased since the start of last season, talk about a transfer will only intensify and that may be a challenge for Bosz to deal with. When Havertz does eventually decide the time is right to move on, he will not be short of suitors.