Brock Lesnar Beats Cain Velasquez, Retains WWE Title at Crown Jewel 2019

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday to retain the WWE Championship.

Lesnar won the match in mere minutes by forcing Velasquez to tap out to the kimura lock. After Lesnar refused to break the hold, Rey Mysterio hit him with a steel chair, and while Lesnar got the upper hand by taking the chair briefly, Mysterio eventually fended him off:

The highly anticipated match was booked shortly after Velasquez made his shocking WWE debut on the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox on Oct. 4.

After Lesnar beat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in mere seconds, his former UFC rival came down to the ring and attacked The Beast Incarnate.

Velasquez was accompanied by Mysterio after Lesnar decimated The Master of the 619 and his son, Dominick, on the Sept. 30 episode of Raw.

Mysterio's choice of Velasquez as the person to help avenge Lesnar's attack was a logical one since he beat The Beast at UFC 121 in 2010 by first-round TKO to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Lesnar returned to WWE shortly after that loss, and while he has suffered some losses during his current stint with the company, he has largely been a dominant force with multiple title wins and even a victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX.

Velasquez is one of the few people who has ever manhandled Lesnar in any type of combat sport, which made him an ideal target for WWE.

Over the past few months, he has transitioned from MMA to wrestling and even had two matches for the Mexican AAA promotion. After impressing in those outings, it was clear he had the chops needed to succeed in the world of pro wrestling.

After the run-in between Lesnar and Velasquez on SmackDown, WWE held a press conference in Las Vegas to announce the match between the pair.

During the media session, Velasquez stood beside Mysterio and discussed the importance of getting vengeance for his friend. Lesnar also spoke and mentioned how much it means to him to atone for the UFC loss to Velasquez from nearly a decade ago.

Thursday's match had a big-fight feel similar to a UFC main event, and it gave WWE the type of legitimate sports feel Fox was likely hoping for when it landed SmackDown.

Lesnar managed to get some revenge on Velasquez by retaining the title, but given the history between them, it likely won't be the last time they meet in the squared circle.

