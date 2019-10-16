Report: Seahawks' Will Dissly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Achilles Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is scheduled to have season-ending surgery Thursday on his injured Achilles.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news, adding Dissly is expected to be ready for 2020 season.

Dissly was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's 32-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday the team was waiting to get test results, but didn't sound optimistic the news would be good.

"Really unfortunate that we lose Will Dissly, who has been a fantastic part of our team," Carroll said. "Just a young guy, but he's made a big impression early on all of us and we're going to miss the heck out of him as he recovers from an Achilles injury."

This is the second consecutive year Dissly has sustained a season-ending injury. He missed the final 12 games in 2018 due to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

A fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2018, Dissly was off to a fantastic start this season. The 23-year-old leads the team with four touchdown catches, ranks second with 23 receptions and third with 262 receiving yards.