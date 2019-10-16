Ryan Fitzpatrick to Replace Josh Rosen as Dolphins' Week 7 Starting QB vs. Bills

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Wednesday that Ryan Fitzpatrick would get the start for the team on Sunday on the road against the Buffalo Bills, according to Cameron Wolfe.

That means second-year quarterback Josh Rosen, who was pulled in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington, returns to the bench.

The Dolphins have flip-flopped their quarterbacks all season. Fitzpatrick, 36, started the first two games of the season and was poor, finishing 25-of-50 for 274 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in consecutive blowout losses.

So Rosen, 22, took over as the starter heading into Week 3 and...was also poor. In blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, he finished 35-of-63 for 380 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Nonetheless, it appeared as though Miami would take its chances with Rosen for the rest of the season, giving him the year to develop as the starter and learn on the job.

That lasted until Week 6, when Rosen was dreadful against Washington, completing 15-of-25 passes for just 85 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked five times, and his poor play left Miami in a 17-3 hole heading into the fourth quarter.

So Flores decided he had seen enough and inserted Fitzpatrick into the game, who promptly led a late comeback and two touchdown drives. Miami failed to convert a two-point conversion with just six seconds remaining that would have almost assuredly gotten them their first win of the season, but Fitzpatrick's entry into the game provided the team with a spark.

Flores is banking on the veteran doing so again for the 0-5 Dolphins. The question is what that says about Rosen's future in Miami:

For now, the Dolphins are turning back to Fitzpatrick. But given how willing Flores has been to swap quarterbacks, it seems likely that Rosen will get another shot. It all may be a moot point, however, as the Dolphins are headed toward a top-three pick in next year's NFL draft, where they'll have the opportunity to select a franchise quarterback.

At the moment, it appears they don't believe Rosen will be that guy.