UFC on ESPN 6: Reyes vs. Weidman Odds, Tickets, Predictions, Pre-Fight Hype

Dominick Reyes takes on Chris Weidman in the headline fight of the UFC on ESPN 6 event in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The undefeated Californian will face up to New York's former middleweight champion in a light heavyweight bout in the hope a victory will put him on a collision course with the legendary Jon Jones.

In the co-main event, featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens renew hostilities after their September meeting in Mexico City was curtailed early due to an accidental eye poke:

Below is the stacked card in full

UFC on ESPN 6 Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST, ESPN2)

Dominick Reyes (-170) vs Chris Weidman (+140)

Jeremy Stephens (-115) vs. Yair Rodriguez (-115)

Greg Hardy (-280) vs Ben Sosoil (+230)

Joe Lauzon (+120) vs Jonathon Pearce (-150)

Gillian Robertson (+110) vs. Maycee Barber (-140)

Darren Stewart (-105) vs. Deron Winn (-125)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST, ESPN2)

Charles Rosa (+115) vs. Manny Bermudez (-145)

Diana Belbita (+325) vs. Molly McCann (-450)

Sean Woodson (+120) vs. Kyle Bochniak (-150)

Randy Costa (+145) vs Boston Salmon (-175)

Court McGee (+190) vs. Sean Brady (-240)

Brenden Allen (+135) vs Kevin Holland (-165)

Daniel Spitz (+105) vs Tanner Boser (-135)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Reyes, 29, has made a big impact in the UFC since debuting with a 29-second TKO of Joachim Christensen in June 2017.

He followed that up with further first-round defeats of Jeremy Kimball and Jared Cannonier before taking down Ovince Saint Preux in convincing fashion.

He then won a split decision against Volkan Oezdemir in March, a result his Friday opponent has questioned:

His professional MMA record stands at 11-0, and he is a man well and truly on the way up.

On Friday, though, he faces his biggest challenge yet in the shape of Weidman.

The New Yorker claimed UFC's middleweight title back in 2013 when he became the first man in UFC to beat Anderson Silva.

Weidman remained champion for two years as he extended his MMA record to 13-0, but three defeats in his last four fights, most recently to Ronaldo Souza last November, suggests the 35-year-old may be past his best.

A win over Reyes on his 205-pound debut would blow that theory out the water.

But a defeat, especially a bruising one, could prove the beginning of the end for a maestro of the fight game.

As such, there is a lot on the line for both fighters in Boston on Friday, and their clash in the Octagon should make for essential viewing.

Prediction: Reyes via unanimous decision

